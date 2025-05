KRAJ LJUBAVI: Fudbaler koji je osvojio 20 trofeja sa Realom napušta klub

🚨⚪️ Lucas Vázquez and Real Madrid are expected to part ways at the end of the season, with Spanish RB leaving as free agent.



The plan is for Lucas to play at FIFA Club World Cup if nothing happens before; and then try new chapter after Trent’s arrival. pic.twitter.com/dzp6fDdoNC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2025