STRAŠNE VESTI: Mladi fudbaler se srušio i umro na terenu

We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Walthamstow u23 player Kaylen Dennis. Our heartfelt condolences go out to @walthamstowfc, his family, friends, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time. You are all in our thoughts. RIP Kaylen 🕊 pic.twitter.com/xxpWK6CfSY — Essex Senior League (@EssexSenior) December 12, 2024