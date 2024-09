TEŽAK UDARAC ZA ZVEZDU! Crveno-beli ovo nisu očekivali pred start Lige šampiona

Seol Youngwoo looking unbelievably sharp out there in the 1st half, very close to getting an assist from a brilliant run!🏃‍♂️🙌



Keep fighting! Let's do better in the 2nd half!🙏#설영우 #fkczpic.twitter.com/v6PxFeSEKK — sapphire 💙 (@elfrants9) September 5, 2024