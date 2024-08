KAKAV TRANSFER: Nekada igrao za Javor, a sada potpisao za Marselj

🚨🔵⚪️ EXCL: Olympique Marseille agree deal with Malmö to sign Derek Cornelius for 27 year old defender.



Understand fee will be over €4.3m, including add-ons.



Cornelius will be in Marseille this weekend to sign for OM. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ywT8aqTbQy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2024