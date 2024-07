"NEĆEMO VAR, MRZIMO GA!" Navijači prekinuli meč (čak i bacanjem riba!) - nezadovoljni korišćenjem tehnologije u fudbalu (VIDEO)

The game between Rosenborg and Lillestrøm in Norway’s top flight has been abandoned after no fewer than four anti-VAR protests inside the first 30 minutes.



Both sets of supporters threw tennis balls, flares and fish cakes (you read that right) before the game was called off. pic.twitter.com/Fw1r2YdNT8 — These Football Times (@thesefootytimes) July 21, 2024