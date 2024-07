ENGLEZI IPAK NE PRAŠTAJU: Već je spremna zamena za selektora Sautgejta?

🚨 Eddie Howe is high on the FA shortlist of potential Gareth Southgate replacements as England manager. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



(Source: @Lawton_Times) pic.twitter.com/wrhuUGHOHP — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 15, 2024