IRAN SE OZBILJNO NAORUŽAVA: Teheranu stižu moćni kineski avioni J-10 (FOTO)

China has announced its willingness to supply J-10 fighter jets to “friendly countries.”



This comes amid reports of Iran's interest in procuring the Chengdu J-10C multi-role fighter jet.



China, once dependent on Russian imports, now develops advanced aircraft, and potentially… pic.twitter.com/1QzjD5ruTA — Vanguard Intel Group 🛡 (@vanguardintel) July 9, 2025