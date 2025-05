TRAMP OTKRIO NOVI LOVAC F-55 I MODERNIZACIJU F-22: Šesta generacija stiže da zbriše konkurenciju iz Kine!

.@POTUS: "The F-35, we're doing an upgrade, a simple upgrade, but we're also doing an F-55... and that's going to be a substantial upgrade... and then we're going to do the F-22... it will be a very modern version of the F-22 fighter jet." pic.twitter.com/5LbsiqneEF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 15, 2025