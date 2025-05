NAJSTRAŠNIJA SAOBRAĆAJNA NESREĆA U POSLEDNJIH 20 GODINA: Osam osoba poginulo, više od 30 povređenih u Šri Lanki (FOTO)

The worst bus accident in two decades was recorded at dawn today, when 15 passengers were killed and over 30 injured in a crash in the Kotmale police area. The highest toll was in April 2005, when a driver tried to beat a train at a level crossing and 37 passengers were killed. pic.twitter.com/XHceQkgEEC — Ranga Sirilal (@rangaba) May 11, 2025