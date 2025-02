DRAMATIČNO OBRAĆANJE ZELENSKOG: Radimo brzo na sporazumu

A day of intense international work. My meeting with General Kellogg was one that restores hope, and we need strong agreements with the U.S.—agreements that will truly work. I have instructed my team to work quickly and very sensibly.



Economy and security must always go hand in… pic.twitter.com/N5k2bu13qk — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) February 20, 2025