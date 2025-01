AMERIČKA MOĆ NESTAJE NA PACIFIKU: Kina će nadmašiti američke avione 12:1 (VIDEO)

Although there is no doubt about this, coming from authoritative figures makes it even more alarming!



Brig. Gen. Doug Wickert highlighted growing threat from China's cyber espionage, warning of malware in #US critical infrastructure. 1/4 @Ghost0hnsn @yuceltanay53 @zhangtruth1 pic.twitter.com/okkz2j6vIJ — David Thompson (@DavidTh29) January 11, 2025