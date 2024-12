OVO JE NAJDUŽA ŠETNJA SVEMIROM U ISTORIJI: Kineski astronauti ostvarili novi svetski rekord (FOTO/VIDEO)

In the latest space exploration, Chinese astronauts CAI Xuzhe and Song Lingdong completed a nine-hour extravehicular activity (EVA) just before 10 PM Beijing time on Tuesday, setting a new world record for the longest spacewalk.



The achievement not only broke the record of 8… pic.twitter.com/Jzkw2n0rhJ — CK LAU劉松剛 (@CK_Lau_HK) December 20, 2024