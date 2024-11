GUŠIO SE U SUZAMA I NEGIRAO UBISTVO ĆERKE: Ovo je otac rekao o Sari (10) (FOTO)

Sara Sharif began wearing a hijab to hide her facial injuries in January 2023.



A post-mortem examination found Sara had suffered dozens of injuries including "probable human bite marks", an iron burn and scalding from hot water.



SHE WAS 10.



This is what England has become now. pic.twitter.com/hYtxtp3zxx — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) October 16, 2024