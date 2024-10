ON JE POSTAO HEROJ CELOG IZRAELA: Preživeo Hamasov masakr, pa zaustavio teroriste koji su ubili sedmoro ljudi (FOTO/VIDEO)

Hero!



Meet Lev Kreitman, the hero who took one of the Palestinian terrorists during last night massacre in Jaffa.



Despite wearing only flip-flops, Lev, who was at a cafe nearby, fearlessly charged toward the gunfire and took down one of the terrorists. Lev said: "I carry a…