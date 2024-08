BESPILOTNI TAKSI SENZACIJA NA SOCIJALNIM MREŽAMA: "Kako je više automobila dolazilo, situacija je postala sve gora" (VIDEO)

We get this a lot 😀. The @Waymo Driver does indeed honk when necessary! Here’s an example where a garbage truck in SF began reversing towards our vehicle. The Driver automatically honked and reversed to make way for the truck before moving on. https://t.co/tuNrtx9qGB pic.twitter.com/v0IGgljHoc — Saswat Panigrahi (@saswat101) August 7, 2024