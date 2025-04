"POSLEDNJI UDARCI PORAŽENIH ELITA" Dodik iz Moskve: Uspeće Tramp, pobediće Marin Le Pen i Kalin Đorđesku

➡️ Thank you, @realBlagojevich , for your support. When they cannot defeat you at the ballot box, they resort to weaponizing the judiciary in an attempt to destroy you.



As you have rightly observed as well, this is a reality well known to Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump , Marine… https://t.co/01U0zlthEV — Milorad Dodik (@MiloradDodik) April 1, 2025