ŠAMPIONKA JU-ES OPENA O ĐOKOVIĆU: Evo šta je rekla o prijateljstvu sa srpskim teniserom

Sabalenka on her friendship with Novak Đokovic:



“He’s a great guy, a very nice guy. I can easily ask him advice & he’s give it to me. I really appreciate it. It's good to have a friend like Novak Đokovic. You can always ask for advice. I really appreciate his help to me." 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/pp5WszdYU1 — Danny 🐊 (@ĐokovicFan_) September 7, 2024