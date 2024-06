IVANA ŠPANOVIĆ GLEDA I NE VERUJE! Ovo nikako nije dobro pred Olimpijske igre u Parizu (VIDEO)

Malaika Mihambo 🇩🇪 is back on top!!🔥🔥



She flies to a huge 7.22m (-1.4) in the women's Long Jump at the European Championships!

The world's biggest jump since 2019.pic.twitter.com/C9HVyTUwyO — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) June 12, 2024