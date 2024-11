"IZAZIVAM VAS!": Ataman "pecnuo" Boston seltikse! Poslao im specijalnu poruku! (VIDEO)

EuroLeague Champion coach Ergin Ataman: "Boston Celtics, you are not World Champions. You are only NBA Champions. We are the EuroLeague Champions. If you want to be World Champions, come play us." 😳



