BAŠ LOŠA VEST! Povredio se miljenik navijača Partizana, ide na operaciju (FOTO)

Dallas Mavericks G Dante Exum has sustained a serious right wrist injury that could require surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic. Treatment options are being evaluated for Exum, who emerged as a key reserve guard on Mavs NBA Finals run last season. Tough early season blow for Mavs. pic.twitter.com/NZXqc0UET8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 4, 2024