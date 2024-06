PARTIZAN SPREMA JOŠ JEDNU BOMBU: Sjajni centar oblači crno-beli dres?

🚨🚨I can tell that Brandon Davies is in advanced negotiations with Partizan Belgrade!



Davies is the leading candidate to fill the center position. The deal isn't done yet, but the Serbian club is hoping to finalize it soon



Full Season Highlights - https://t.co/WvSLAdfpEt#kkp pic.twitter.com/kp84UdcJxO — Arel Ginsber (@ArelGinsber8) June 29, 2024