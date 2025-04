NE MOŽE REĆI NE: Al Nasr spremio Ronaldu najveći ugovor svih vremena (FOTO)

🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured new contract with Al-Nassr:



💰 Yearly: £171,500,000

💰 Monthly: £14,289,000

💰 Weekly: £3,298,000

💰 Daily: £471,000

💰 Hourly: £19,600

💰 Per minute: £327

💰 Per second: £5.45



This is GOAT level money. 🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/0OGeJ1VqYj — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) April 22, 2025