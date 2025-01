SPREMA SE DETONACIJA: Vinisijus napušta Real za 350 miliona evra?!

Saudi dealmakers intent on signing Vini Jr and are prepared to spend a world-record €350m. Al-Ahli the club in mind, but Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have also expressed interest. Nothing possible now, but Vini Jr a concrete and ambitious Saudi target.🇸🇦https://t.co/TcPrvJeIVf — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 22, 2025