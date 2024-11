"NISMO MI MEDICINSKA USTANOVA, NAMA TREBAJU ZDRAVI IGRAČI": Nejmar dobio brutalan odgovor od predsednice brazilskog kluba (FOTO)

🚨⚠️ Palmeiras president Leila: “Neymar will not join Palmeiras, this club isn’t a medical department”.



“I want someone who will come to join immediately, who can play tomorrow if the manager wishes”.



“I won’t accept us signing a player who’s unfit to play”. pic.twitter.com/RKQ12sC97O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2024