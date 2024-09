STARA ŠKOLA TRENERA: Pep Gvardiola ne koristi društvene mreže, evo kako komunicira sa igračima (VIDEO)

🗣️ | Pep Guardiola: “I don't like mails, I don't like WhatsApp. I have just one phone; no TikTok, no Twitter, no Instagram, nothing. Just my phone and message and that's all. When I want to [look at social media], I’ve got to my daughters.” [@SkySportsPL] pic.twitter.com/rVv9JlElWX — City Chief (@City_Chief) September 12, 2024