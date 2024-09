NOVO BRAZLISKO ČUDO! Da li je fudbal dobio novog Ronaldinja? (VIDEO)

Estêvão Willian ranked against all players in the Brazilian Serie A this season:



1st for assists (7)

2nd for goals (8)

2nd for goal contributions (15)

2nd for successful dribbles (58)

2nd for touches in the opposition's box (105)



A debut for Brazil to follow this week? 🇧🇷 #CFC pic.twitter.com/pVdC0S7tYU — Nathan (@nathanevans94) September 3, 2024