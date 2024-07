LEGENDA SE VRATILA U JUNAJTED: Čuveni fudbaler na "Old Trafordu"

🚨🔴 Ruud van Nistelrooy, already in Manchester to be unveiled as new Man United assistant coach. Exclusive story, set to be confirmed.



Two year contract already signed, van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake will be both part of Erik ten Hag's new staff. pic.twitter.com/3elDK8t7MP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2024