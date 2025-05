I have just heard President Trump's statement. Very important words.



I supported @POTUS idea of a full and unconditional ceasefire — long enough to provide the foundation for diplomacy. And we want it, we are ready to uphold silence on our end.



I supported President Trump… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) May 12, 2025