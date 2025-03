TAJNI SVEMIRSKI ŠATL AMERIČKE VOJSKE: Vratio se na Zemlju posle 434 dana (FOTO)

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-7 (OTV-7), the U.S. Space Force’s dynamic unmanned spaceplane, successfully deorbited and landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on Mar. 7, 2025 at 02:22 a.m. EST. #X37B #USSF pic.twitter.com/L7pgNAVhMg — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) March 7, 2025