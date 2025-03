ŠTA JE ZELENSKI SLAGAO TRAMPA U BELOJ KUĆI Francuski novinar o debaklu ukrajinskog predsednika u Beloj kući

When Zelensky challenged JD Vance for advocating diplomacy with Russia, the Ukrainian president invoked his December 9 2019 agreement with Putin and claimed:



"We signed the exchange of prisoners, but he [Putin] didn’t do it."



Here are pictures of Zelensky attending a December… pic.twitter.com/zjFoFbjGCW — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 2, 2025