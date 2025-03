ZELENSKI IZAZVAO SUKOB U BELOJ KUĆI Politički komentator objasnio: Tramp i Vens su uradili upravo ono što je trebalo

Don't be gaslit. Zelensky broke protocol and decided to debate VP Vance on President Trump's diplomatic worldview. That's how this started.



He was out of line and disrespectful. Trump and Vance did exactly what needed to be done. Bravo indeed!



NewsNight on @CNN pic.twitter.com/iF2XsDdq83 — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) March 1, 2025