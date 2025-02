SEDMORO POVREĐENIH, TROJE TEŽE U EKSPLOZIJI: Havajska policija i vatrogasci su na terenu (FOTO/VIDEO)

The Maui Police Department in Hawaii is investigating what led to a gas grill explosion at a Beach condo at 2481 Kaanapali Parkway at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday and found seven people, from the ages 18 to 74, injured. pic.twitter.com/c0Si29PIB8 — AppleSeed (@AppleSeedTX) February 21, 2025