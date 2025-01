LOS ANĐELES U POTPUNOM HAOSU: LJudi beže u pidžamama, voze suprotnom trakom (VIDEO)

NEW: The Hollywood area is completely gridlocked as residents rush to evacuate as the fire in the Hollywood Hills approaches.



An immediate evacuation order has been issued for residents on “Laurel Canyon Blvd to the west, Hollywood Blvd to the south, Cahuenga Blvd/101… pic.twitter.com/2ybea6eOkg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 9, 2025