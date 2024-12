GRCA U SUZAMA: Potresan snimak stjuardese koja je preživela pad aviona (VIDEO)

Footage of Aydan Rahimli, a cabin crew member who survived the AZAL plane crash in Aktau.



It's really magic that there are survivors from the cabin crew, and they can provide vital information about what happened.#Azerbaijan #Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/Q3QlrCU3qs — Könül Şahin 𓃠 (@KonulikShahin) December 26, 2024