🇷🇺🔥🇺🇦In the battles near Kurakhovo, the 68th regiment lures enemy armored vehicles into ambushes, destroying them along with the infantry



Engineers of the motorized rifle battalion of the 68th tank regiment secretly mined the road near the positions of the Ukrainian Armed… pic.twitter.com/kHGXHYjAv3 — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) December 20, 2024