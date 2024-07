DIGNUTI RUSKI I KINESKI BOMBARDERI, AMERIKA POSLALA BORBENE AVIONE: Reagovala i Kanada, Vašington besan - "Neviđena provokacija" (VIDEO)

A recently released view from a Russian Air Force Tu-95 bomber, flying in Alaska’s (ADIZ), shows an intercept by U.S. and Canadian forces. The formation next to the Russian aircraft included:

- 2x USAF F-16 Falcons

- 1x USAF F-35

- 2x RCAF CF-18 Hornets pic.twitter.com/YmGipQXW0c — RAGE X (@ragerecon) July 25, 2024