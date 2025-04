U JEZERU LOH NES PRONAĐENA KAMERA POSTAVLJENA PRE 50 GODINA: Naučnici objavili snimke (FOTO)

A camera dropped in Loch Ness in the 1970s has been found and the film developed



The two pictures on the BBC website are the purest distillation of my biggest fears. There is of course no monster, there is only cold, deep, dark water and a layer of dead things. pic.twitter.com/LPSGgnu05u — Monkey Bones𓅿 (@iratesheep) March 31, 2025