NJIVA PUNA „ĐAVOLJEG NOVCA“: Iskopano blago posvećeno bogovima, ali niko ne zna kojim (FOTO)

At Hezingen in the eastern Netherlands, archaeologists uncovered gold and silver coins as well as traces of a large circular structure made of wooden posts likely used for seasonal rituals surrounding an unusually shaped 6th-century A.D. building. https://t.co/2M1pHEUw54 pic.twitter.com/pesSxkUlaA — Shahriyar Gourgi (@ShahriyarGourgi) February 8, 2025