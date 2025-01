TAJNA ZAMRZNUTIH DINA NA MARSU: Šta skrivaju džinovska „zrna pasulja“ (VIDEO/FOTO)

Giant frozen 'kidney beans' spotted in @NASA satellite images of Mars could point to signs of water and life.



These Martian "kidney beans" are actually frozen sand dunes in Mars' northern hemisphere.



A recently released photo by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) shows a… pic.twitter.com/6i4u7fyW3b — Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) January 13, 2025