MORSKA NEMAN OD 6 METARA, A TELO JOJ JE PUNO OŽILJAKA: Snimljena jedna od najvećih belih ajkula na planeti

DEEP BLUE



In 2019, the diver Ocean Ramsey encountered 20ft Great White Shark in Hawaii



Deep Blue is a female great white shark that is estimated to be 6.1 m (20 ft) long or bigger and is now sixty years old. She is believed to be one of the biggest ever recorded in history pic.twitter.com/UFcgrhytLc — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 26, 2023