DOGE PROTIV FANTOMSKIH PENZIONERA: Amerika sahranila 12 miliona "živih"

After 11 weeks, @SocialSecurity has finished this major cleanup initiative: ~12.3M individuals aged 120+ have now been marked as deceased.



Some complex cases remain, such as individuals with 2+ different birth dates on file. These will be investigated in a follow-up effort. https://t.co/u942yTxlsG pic.twitter.com/DaXyqx5e4k — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) May 23, 2025