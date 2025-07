EU ZAŠTITNICA SRPSKIH BLOKADERA: Danas celom svetu moramo poručiti, Srbi su počinili genocid! (VIDEO)

Today, I pay respect to the victims of the Srebrenica genocide 🕯️



It is our duty to remember.



It is our duty to stand up and never look away whenever human rights are questioned and the dignity of others is undermined.#Srebrenica30 pic.twitter.com/vxNO8I0L7K — Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) July 11, 2025