SAGOVORNICI SASLUŠALI ARGUMENETE BEOGRADA Petković: Veoma dobar i konstruktivan sastanak sa pomoćnikom GS NATO Tomasom Gofusom

Very good & constructive meeting w/ NATO Asst SG Thomas Goffus on issue of North K&M endangered safety in the light of Ibar bridge opening.

Bg delegation is satisfied cause the interlocutors listened to our arguments on security challenges in reference to this sensitive issue. https://t.co/fl9RcHT3Pw — Petar Petković (@PetkovicPetar) September 17, 2024