ITALIJA U ŠOKU! Janik Siner "staru" Ruskinju zamenio novom (FOTO)

Some…less substantive news 👇



🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner is now dating 31-year-old Russian model Lara Lieto, who previously dated actor Adrien Brody.



🗣️ https://t.co/77bbUJ4gV2 pic.twitter.com/igQweQK8Az — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) April 29, 2025