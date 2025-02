NESTVARNI JANIK SINER: Italijan ušao u odabrano tenisko društvo!

3/3 - Only five players in the Open Era have won their first three Men's Singles Grand Slam finals on hard courts



John McEnroe

Jimmy Connors

Boris Becker

Roger Federer

Jannik Sinner 🆕



