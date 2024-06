NIKO KAO NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ: Srbin je ovo uradio 36. put u karijeri

36 - With victory over Lorenzo Musetti to reach the R16 at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic has claimed his 36th five-set win at Grand Slam events - the most of any player in the Open Era. Inextinguishable.#rolandgarros | @rolandgarros @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/wHIDb7XBqQ — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 2, 2024