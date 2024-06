ČUDESNI NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ! Neverovatan preokret Srbina u meču za istoriju Rolan Garosa

So this ball was called line by the referee???



Hawk eye didn't show, but during broadcasting it was said that it was 13 mm out!!!



Instead of 30:0, it was 15:15 and Novak suffered a break.



How is this possible#rolandgarros #novakdjokovic pic.twitter.com/4FQgSbUDz1 — MJ (@ChuckTesta23) June 1, 2024