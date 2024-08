MMA TUGUJE: Preminuo čuveni borac, imao je samo 45 godina - živa je legenda borbi, ali i akter najneverovatnijeg meča! (VIDEO)

R.I.P. UFC vet Benji Radach. Here is the craziest Benji moment ever: at 15-1 he challenged Danny Lafever (0-0) allegedly over an ex-girlfriend Lafever was dating. Lafever wins by KO in 55s, one of the wildest upsets in MMA history, then retires at 1-0. pic.twitter.com/whQvrN4FZj — JJ Alejandro (@breakingyoun) August 27, 2024