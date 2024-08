BRAĆO, SVAKA ČAST! Kakva čestitka iz Rusije košarkašima Srbije

🥉 @KSSrbije is a bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris!



Congratulations to CSKA guard Aleksa Avramovic and our former players Nikola Milutinov, Dejan Davidovac and all Serbian brothers with a victory in the third place game



📸 @FIBA pic.twitter.com/H0h6KKonop — CSKA Moscow (@cskabasket) August 10, 2024