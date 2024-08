NIKOLA JOKIĆ NIJE JEDINI "SA DVA SPORTA": Zvezda Bajerna iz Mnihena ima najboljeg konja na Olimpijskim igrama u Parizu

German equestrian Christian Kukuk and his horse "Checker" have today won the Olympic gold medal in individual jumping. Thomas Müller is co-owner of Checker alongside German entrepreneur Madeleine Winter-Schulze



